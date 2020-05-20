Draft law: Romanian Govt. to distribute free masks to all citizens

The Romanian Ministry of Health will distribute free masks to all citizens, according to a draft law that passed the Senate vote on Tuesday, May 19.

MPs representing the opposition parties PSD (the Social Democratic Party) and Pro Romania initiated the legislative proposal. The bill will now go to the Chamber of Deputies, which will have the final say.

“This law provides the granting of a free set of 30 protective masks for every Romanian citizen on Romanian territory until May 15, 2020. To ensure the protection of the citizens of Romania in the current epidemiological context determined by the spread of the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, through Unifarm SA, orders the purchase of protective masks, according to European standards, mainly from domestic producers and from import. The funds for granting the masks are provided from the state budget and from the own funds of the company Unifarm SA,” reads the draft bill submitted to the Senate on April 27, according to local Digi24.

The government announced a similar initiative, but only for people from vulnerable categories. Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced earlier this month that the government decided to use the Reserve Fund to purchase tablets for students who do not have access to online courses, as well as masks for people who cannot afford this protective equipment.

In related news, Bucharest City Hall announced on Tuesday that it would distribute free protective masks to pensioners and people with disabilities who do not have the possibility to purchase them.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)