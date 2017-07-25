Two film adaptations of Bram Stocker’s novel Dracula will screen at the National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest on July 29 and on August 26.

The two films are the 1979 Nosferatu: Phantom der Nacht (Nosferatu: Phantom of the Night), directed by Werner Herzog and the 1922 Nosferatu: eine Symphonie des Grauens (Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror), directed by F. W. Murnau.

The two screenings are connected to the museum’s New Black Romanticism exhibition, curated by Christoph Tannert, the director of the Künstlerhaus Bethanien contemporary visual arts venue in Berlin.

F. W. Murnau’ Nosferatu, starring Max Schreck, Greta Schröder and Ruth Landshoff, is one of the best known silent horror films. The expressionist film was an unauthorized adaptation of Stoker’s novel. Its original score was composed by Hans Erdmann to be performed by an orchestra during the projection.

The 1979 remake by Werner Herzog was well received by critics at the time of its release, partly because of the cast which includes Klaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, Bruno Ganz and Roland Topor.

The screenings will take place starting 21:30 in the honor yard of the museum. Entrance is free to both events.

(Photo source: MNAR Facebook Page)

