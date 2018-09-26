Dracula Film Festival returns in central Romania city in October

The sixth edition of Dracula Film Festival will take place in Brasov, in central Romania, between October 17 and October 21.

A total of 230 films from 57 countries signed up for the festival’s feature film section, and six of them were selected to compete for the 2018 Dracula Trophy.

The six movies are Vidar the vampire (2018, Norway – Comedy, Fantasy, Horror), Fornacis (2018, Reunion, France – Drama, Fantasy, Mystery), Rabbia furiosa (2018, Italy – Horror, Thriller), Lost in the apocalypse (2018, China – Action, Adventure, Horror), Bodrog (2018, Romania – Horror, Mockumentary), and Children of the fall (2017, Israel – Drama, Horror, Thriller).

All six films will be screened at the Reduta Cultural Centre in Brasov.

More details will be available here.

In 2017, the Dracula Trophy was won by The Wanderers, a Romanian film directed by Dragoș Buliga.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook/Dracula Film Festival)