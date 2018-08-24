30 °C
Bucharest
Aug 24, 18:47

Romanians send more parcels abroad by courier, including luggage

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanians sent 48% more parcels abroad in the first seven months of 2018, compared to the same period last year, according to DPD Romania.

Most of the parcels were delivered to Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Italy and UK, which made 91% of the outgoings.

Meanwhile, Romanians at home received 24% more packages from abroad, from Bulgaria, Netherlands, Germany, UK and Poland. These countries generated 80% of the total sendings to Romania during this period.

Senders in Bucharest, Timis, Sibiu, Arad and Cluj counties covered three-quarters of the parcels sent abroad.

Romanians usually send local products and luggage, and receive gifts from family abroad, online orders or luggage if they travel low cost.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now