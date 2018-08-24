Romanians send more parcels abroad by courier, including luggage

Romanians sent 48% more parcels abroad in the first seven months of 2018, compared to the same period last year, according to DPD Romania.

Most of the parcels were delivered to Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Italy and UK, which made 91% of the outgoings.

Meanwhile, Romanians at home received 24% more packages from abroad, from Bulgaria, Netherlands, Germany, UK and Poland. These countries generated 80% of the total sendings to Romania during this period.

Senders in Bucharest, Timis, Sibiu, Arad and Cluj counties covered three-quarters of the parcels sent abroad.

Romanians usually send local products and luggage, and receive gifts from family abroad, online orders or luggage if they travel low cost.

