Beltrame’s Romanian subsidiary seeks to hire 250 at its steel plant in Târgoviște

Donalam, the Romanian subsidiary of AFV Beltrame Group, a leading steel bar and special steel producer in Europe, said it started recruiting labour force for its steel plant in Târgoviște. The recruitment campaign aims to attract over 250 new hires by the end of 2022.

Since the acquisition of the Târgoviște plant at the beginning of 2022, the number of employees has increased significantly, with the company aiming to reach 730 employees by the end of the year. Thus, in the following months, Donalam wants to accelerate staff recruitment.

The available positions target high school graduates with or without previous work experience, as well as university graduates. The campaign targets candidates from Târgoviște and surrounding towns and communes but also candidates from other areas willing to commute or relocate.

The Târgoviște plant resumed its activity in June. “Thus, to cover production needs and work at normal flow, a significant increase in the team is needed: rolling operators, steelworkers, mechanics, electricians, welders, and crane operators. The company is also hiring graduates, specialists in various fields of engineering - metallurgical, electrical, mechanical, hydraulic and civil,” reads the press release.

Liliana Bica, HR Manager at Donalam, commented: “The problem of staff shortages has not bypassed our sector. It is very difficult to find specialists in the field in the absence of an educational system that prepares young people for these specific professions. Our strategy is, on the one hand, to attract new people to the team, regardless of their field or level of qualification, and to invest in their qualification at work. We are constantly looking for new colleagues and will be steadily growing the team over the coming months. On the other hand, we want to be actively involved in attracting young people and training new generations of metalworkers, together with the authorities and educational institutions.”

AFV Beltrame Group was founded in 1896 and currently has seven plants in Italy, France, Switzerland, and Romania, with a total of over 2,500 employees.

The Romanian subsidiary of AFV Beltrame Group, the Donalam company, has two production facilities: the one in Calarasi, with over 15 years of activity in the production of hot rolled steel bars and, starting from February 2022, the plant in Târgoviște - where the production of concrete steel was restarted this summer.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)