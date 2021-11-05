Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Eco

Anticorruption prosecutors also investigate shooting of large brown bear in Romania

11 May 2021
The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) also opened a criminal investigation into the shooting of Arthur, the large Romanian brown bear that was allegedly killed in March by Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein.

The DNA prosecutors started an in rem criminal investigation for possible offenses of abuse of office, local Digi24 reported.

The Prosecutor's Office attached to the local court in Targu Secuiesc, central Romania, also opened an investigation in this case for poaching offenses.

Meanwhile, the controversial bear shooting case in Romania also attracted the attention of the European Commission. Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for the Environment, said that he is looking into this case. "I trust the Romanian authorities investigate this incident in very close details," he said, according to Politico.

Environmental organizations Agent Green and VGT (Austria) announced last week that Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein shot and killed the largest brown bear in Romania. The prince allegedly used a derogation released by the Romanian Ministry of Environment to shoot the bear nicknamed Arthur. However, according to the two organizations, the derogation was issued for the elimination of a mother bear that had caused damage last year to some farms in Ojdula, Covasna county, and not the giant bear killed by the prince.

The Romanian government also opened an investigation in this case.

Meanwhile, the prince reportedly said that he legally shot a bear in Romania, and that bear was not Arthur. He also offered his full support to the investigation, according to Digi24, which quoted Austrian media.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Agent Green)

