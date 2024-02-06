Romanian DJ Marika drops debut album featuring Șuie Paparude, Silent Strike & more

Romanian electronic music pioneer DJ Marika, born Florin Marica, has recently released his debut album. Featuring well-known names from the local music industry such as Șuie Paparude, Silent Strike, Emmah Toris, Unu', Junkyard, Lexx Groove, and The Speakers, "From the Future, From the Past" is an eclectic collection of 11 songs.

Spanning genres from ambient, dub, and breakbeat to tech house, the album was released under the artist’s own label, Selectro, and caters to every electronic music enthusiast.

“The album title, 'From the Future, From the Past,' refers to my past, present, and future. These are songs started in the past and finalized now, and, in a way, can be seen as signals sent to the future. We will see what it brings, but I believe that the future sounds promising,” DJ Marika said.

And the future, the artist says, will bring a new album and new surprising collaborations, both for the Selectro label and for other labels with which DJ Marika has collaborated throughout his musical career.

“Future plans? I started doing a remix for ROA, and I'm slowly thinking about the second album,” DJ Marika added.

"From the Future, From the Past" can be listened to and downloaded online here.

A top DJ, producer, and promoter, Florin Marica played a key role in shaping Romania's '90s underground music scene. A finalist in the Heineken Music Thirst competition, he showcased his talents by orchestrating events for over 15 years, bringing together local and international DJs, producers, and captivating live acts for electronic music fans, while also providing significant opportunities for young talents to promote themselves.

Florin Marica’s DJ skills and the Selectro brand evolved into a record label in 2017, offering eclectic electronic releases and solidifying his enduring influence in global electronic music.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of Florin Marica)