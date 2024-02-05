Romanian-born Şerban Ghenea wins Grammy as sound engineer for Taylor Swift album

Romanian-born Canadian Şerban Ghenea won another Grammy Award this past weekend as a sound engineer/mixer for Taylor Swift's album "Midnights."

He previously won the same award for Swift’s albums "1989" and "Folklore," Adele's "25," and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."

Ghenea is the first non-artist to win "Album of the Year" five times, according to Billboard, cited by News.ro.

Throughout his career so far, Şerban Ghenea won 19 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards. He has mixed tracks for artists such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Bjork, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Jewel, Santana, Ozomatli, Shakira, and many more.

As of January 2024, Ghenea has mixed over 225 No. 1 singles and albums, including hits for Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Ke$ha, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, The Fray, Train, Lifehouse, Weezer, The Hives, Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne, Gavin Degraw, P!nk, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Keith Urban.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards at this year’s Grammy Awards. She won the award for "Album of the Year" with "Midnights," becoming the first person to win this category four times. Previously, Swift won the award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" and took the opportunity to announce her new album in her acceptance speech.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Grammy.com)