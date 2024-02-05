People

Romanian-born Şerban Ghenea wins Grammy as sound engineer for Taylor Swift album

05 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born Canadian Şerban Ghenea won another Grammy Award this past weekend as a sound engineer/mixer for Taylor Swift's album "Midnights."

He previously won the same award for Swift’s albums "1989" and "Folklore," Adele's "25," and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."

Ghenea is the first non-artist to win "Album of the Year" five times, according to Billboard, cited by News.ro

Throughout his career so far, Şerban Ghenea won 19 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards. He has mixed tracks for artists such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Bjork, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Jewel, Santana, Ozomatli, Shakira, and many more. 

As of January 2024, Ghenea has mixed over 225 No. 1 singles and albums, including hits for Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Ke$ha, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, The Fray, Train, Lifehouse, Weezer, The Hives, Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne, Gavin Degraw, P!nk, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Keith Urban.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards at this year’s Grammy Awards. She won the award for "Album of the Year" with "Midnights," becoming the first person to win this category four times. Previously, Swift won the award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" and took the opportunity to announce her new album in her acceptance speech. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Grammy.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
People

Romanian-born Şerban Ghenea wins Grammy as sound engineer for Taylor Swift album

05 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born Canadian Şerban Ghenea won another Grammy Award this past weekend as a sound engineer/mixer for Taylor Swift's album "Midnights."

He previously won the same award for Swift’s albums "1989" and "Folklore," Adele's "25," and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."

Ghenea is the first non-artist to win "Album of the Year" five times, according to Billboard, cited by News.ro

Throughout his career so far, Şerban Ghenea won 19 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards. He has mixed tracks for artists such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Bjork, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Jewel, Santana, Ozomatli, Shakira, and many more. 

As of January 2024, Ghenea has mixed over 225 No. 1 singles and albums, including hits for Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Ke$ha, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, The Fray, Train, Lifehouse, Weezer, The Hives, Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne, Gavin Degraw, P!nk, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Keith Urban.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards at this year’s Grammy Awards. She won the award for "Album of the Year" with "Midnights," becoming the first person to win this category four times. Previously, Swift won the award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" and took the opportunity to announce her new album in her acceptance speech. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Grammy.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years