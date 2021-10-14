Survey: Romanians seek small, affordable apartments again

Shortly after the pandemic drove the Romanians into exploring large-sized apartments with extra rooms for work-from-home functions and possibly gardens for clean air, they quickly (and predictably) returned to the more realistic compact segment of small-sized apartments.

At least, this is what experts of the newly launched platform Directimo concluded after analysing the local market. Premium apartments are turning less affordable because of the rising prices, they say.

Online platform for new homes Directimo.ro was launched on Wednesday, October 13, following an investment of EUR 1 mln.

Interested buyers have access to over 50,000 new apartments in over 300 residential projects in Bucharest.

According to the Directimo experts, the premium apartments become inaccessible to the general public. In the middle segment, there are available, for instance, two-room units at a price of RON 450,000 (EUR 90,000), not including the parking lot. The median usable area of ​​these units is 53 sqm, and the median price per unit is EUR 89,000 + 5%VAT.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)