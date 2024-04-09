First direct flights between Romania and Azerbaijan take off in June

A direct air route between Romania’s capital, Bucharest, and Azerbaijan’s Baku will open on June 3, Romanian energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced after an official visit to Baku, where he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The route will have two flights per week, on Mondays and Thursdays, operated by Azerbaijan’s state airline AZAL.

The opening of this direct route marks 15 years of strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan. The air link is expected to facilitate business cooperation and investments as well as tourism between the two countries.

Azeri investments in Romania currently amount to about USD 90 million while Romanian investments in Azerbaijan are about USD 30 million. Trade between the two countries increased by almost 30% to USD 670 mln in 2023, according to caliber.az.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Romania and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is a significant player in the Romanian energy market, where it operates 70 fuel stations.

(Photo source: 143347580 © Vladimir Zhupanenko | Dreamstime.com)