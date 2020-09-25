Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Justice
Romania's anti-organized crime chief prosecutor resigns after spouse conviction
25 September 2020
Giorgiana Hosu, the chief prosecutor of Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), resigned on Thursday evening, September 24.

Her decision came after the Bucharest Court ruled a 3-year suspended sentence for her husband, former police officer Dan Hosu, in a corruption case, G4media.ro reported.

DIICOT is one of Romania's most powerful special prosecution units, alongside the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). Ironically, Dan Hosu was convicted based on a case investigated by the DNA. However, the sentence is not final.

The DIICOT chief's husband was found guilty on two charges: instigating illegal access to a computer system and inciting the use, in any way, directly or indirectly, of information not intended for advertising. Hosu was acquitted for the more serious corruption charges (influence peddling and bribery) after the court annulled the evidence obtained by intelligence services SRI on MSN (national security warrant) following a Constitutional Court decision.

On September 23, president Klaus Iohannis said that he would act if Hosu were convicted, suggesting that he could ask for Giorgiana Hosu's dismissal from the DIICOT leadership.

Iohannis signed the decree for appointing Giorgiana Hosu as head of DIICOT in February this year, at the proposal of justice minister Catalin Predoiu, despite a negative opinion from the Superior Magistracy Council (CSM) on this appointment.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Carol Robert/Dreamstime.com)

