Romania's anti-organized crime chief prosecutor resigns after spouse conviction

Giorgiana Hosu, the chief prosecutor of Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), resigned on Thursday evening, September 24.

Her decision came after the Bucharest Court ruled a 3-year suspended sentence for her husband, former police officer Dan Hosu, in a corruption case, G4media.ro reported.

DIICOT is one of Romania's most powerful special prosecution units, alongside the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). Ironically, Dan Hosu was convicted based on a case investigated by the DNA. However, the sentence is not final.

The DIICOT chief's husband was found guilty on two charges: instigating illegal access to a computer system and inciting the use, in any way, directly or indirectly, of information not intended for advertising. Hosu was acquitted for the more serious corruption charges (influence peddling and bribery) after the court annulled the evidence obtained by intelligence services SRI on MSN (national security warrant) following a Constitutional Court decision.

On September 23, president Klaus Iohannis said that he would act if Hosu were convicted, suggesting that he could ask for Giorgiana Hosu's dismissal from the DIICOT leadership.

Iohannis signed the decree for appointing Giorgiana Hosu as head of DIICOT in February this year, at the proposal of justice minister Catalin Predoiu, despite a negative opinion from the Superior Magistracy Council (CSM) on this appointment.

(Photo source: Carol Robert/Dreamstime.com)