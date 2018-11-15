Romanian telecom group Digi sees profit down by 57% in first nine months

Romanian telecom group Digi Communications recorded a net profit of EUR 18.9 million in the first nine months of this year, down by 57% compared to the same period of 2017.

The group’s total revenues increased by 10% year-on-year in the same period, to EUR 752 million, according to the quarterly report. Meanwhile, the total operating expenses went up by 12%, to EUR 668.2 million.

Romania is the biggest of the group’s four markets, which also include Hungary, Spain and Italy. Digi’s revenues in Romania reached EUR 512.5 million in the first nine months, up 4% over the same period of 2017, as revenues from cable TV services went up 4.2% to EUR 141.7 million, revenues from fixed internet services increased by 5%, to EUR 134.3 million, and revenues from mobile communications increased by 10.6%, to EUR 132.8 million.

