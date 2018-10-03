Law firm Dentons moves offices to new project near Bucharest’s Victoriei Square

Global law firm Dentons will move its Bucharest office to a new 1,100 sqm office space on the seventh floor of new office project THE MARK, at the beginning of next year.

Developed by Austrian group S IMMO, THE MARK is located close to Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, on the newly constructed Uranus Boulevard, which, once completed, will connect the northern and southern districts of the city.

“Our strategy is to be the number one law firm in Central and Eastern Europe, and to achieve this, we will be investing in growing our capabilities in Bucharest,” said Perry Zizzi, Romania Managing Partner at Dentons.

He added that the new offices will help accommodate that growth.

Real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank Romania was the property consultant of the transaction.

(photo source: Simmoag.at)