Delays on Romanian railways after morning technical malfunction

Dozens of trains that were scheduled to arrive or leave from the North Station in Bucharest during the morning of September 7 experienced delays of more than 180 minutes.

The Romanian Railways CFR Infrastructura said a technical malfunction occurred at the power system of the traffic signaling and safety installation on the Bucharest-Ploiesti railway segment.

The malfunction was repaired by 11:00, and trains were expected to gradually return to their regular schedule.

The malfunction occurred because of works undertaken by the electricity provider, CFR Infrastuctura said.

This morning, trains coming from Arad and Urziceni to Bucharest had delays of over 180 minutes, the train coming from Chisinau of over 165 minutes, the trains from Cluj and Brasov of more than 125 and 120 minutes, while those coming from Ploiesti had delays of more than 100 and 75 minutes.

