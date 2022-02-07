Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 08:46
Real Estate

Dedeman owners and Element Industrial plan big logistic park near Bacau

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the owners of the holding Dedeman, together with the businessman Ionuț Dumitrescu (owner of Element Industrial developer), will acquire a bigger plot of land in the outskirts of Bacau city, in northeastern Romania, for a larger logistics project after they skipped initial plans for such a project near the Hello Shopping Park mall.

Expected to cost EUR 30 mln, the initial project was designed to include 65,000 sqm of logistics space developed on a plot of 13 ha - but it was dropped in favor of an even bigger project, and the land will be used for other purposes.

Dedeman and Ionuț Dumitrescu own in Bacău another plot of land of about 5 ha on Izvoare Street, near the Letea Stadium. Here they were planning to develop a logistics or industrial project with an area of ​​24,900 square meters. But they gave up this plan as well.

"Together with Dedeman holding, we decided to develop a bigger industrial project, but we can't announce the location yet. The other two plots purchased in Bacău under the partnership [with Dedeman] remain in the portfolio, but we will not develop them anymore," Ionuț Dumitrescu, the owner of Element Industrial, told Profit.ro.

(Photo: Roman Motizov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com
 

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 08:46
Real Estate

Dedeman owners and Element Industrial plan big logistic park near Bacau

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the owners of the holding Dedeman, together with the businessman Ionuț Dumitrescu (owner of Element Industrial developer), will acquire a bigger plot of land in the outskirts of Bacau city, in northeastern Romania, for a larger logistics project after they skipped initial plans for such a project near the Hello Shopping Park mall.

Expected to cost EUR 30 mln, the initial project was designed to include 65,000 sqm of logistics space developed on a plot of 13 ha - but it was dropped in favor of an even bigger project, and the land will be used for other purposes.

Dedeman and Ionuț Dumitrescu own in Bacău another plot of land of about 5 ha on Izvoare Street, near the Letea Stadium. Here they were planning to develop a logistics or industrial project with an area of ​​24,900 square meters. But they gave up this plan as well.

"Together with Dedeman holding, we decided to develop a bigger industrial project, but we can't announce the location yet. The other two plots purchased in Bacău under the partnership [with Dedeman] remain in the portfolio, but we will not develop them anymore," Ionuț Dumitrescu, the owner of Element Industrial, told Profit.ro.

(Photo: Roman Motizov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com
 

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks