New food & bar project in Bucharest boasts NY vibe
02 April 2019
Decadence, a new food& bar project created by bartenders Alexandru and Alin Tudor, has opened in Bucharest. It is located on a 180 sqm area on the ground floor of the Landmark building, in the capital’s District 1.

The bar’s décor is inspired from the performance arts and its name is meant to reference “a decadence of aromas and combination of tastes.” Grosu Art Studio, an architecture office established by Victor Grosu, was in charge with the interior design.

The food menu is inspired from traditional Romanian recipes, reinvented in the Decadence kitchen.

Alexandru Tudor was declared the Bartender of the Year in Romania in 2012 and 2013. He is the first Romanian to have reached the finals of Bols Around the World, one of the world's largest cocktail competitions. He is also a consultant for more than 20 venues in the country and trained over 600 bartenders.

Alin Tudor is a European champion at various competitions organized by Hard Rock Café and was also awarded on several occasions at Barmaniada, a local bartending competition. He worked as a head bartender or manager in several venues in Bucharest.

Get in Touch with Us