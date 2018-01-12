Antarctic exploration ship built in Romania with local steel

Damen Galati, one of the most important shipyards in Romania, will produce an Antarctic research and supply ship with icebreaker capabilities for the Australian Government.

The shipyard will use steel made at the local plant ArcelorMittal Galati for the vessel. The steel for the ship is high-quality low-carbon steel and should withstand the challenges of the polar seas.

The 165-meter long ship will be used to expand the exploration of Antarctica and the Southern seas and supply Australia’s permanent research bases in Antarctica with food, equipment and people. It will be able to break ice up to 1,65 meters thick at a speed of 3 knots.

The ship will also have some 500 sqm of science labs and offices on board. It will be ready for delivery in April 2020.

