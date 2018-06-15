Daimler subsidiaries in Romania will have new GM

Klaus Eichhorn will take over the management of the Daimler subsidiaries in Romania, Star Transmission and Star Assembly, beginning September 1.

He is replacing Falk Pruscha, who has been managing the two sites since 2015. Pruscha will move on to become manager with the engines production department within the Powertrain division of Mercedes-Benz in Stuttgart, Germany.

Eichhorn is currently a Quality Assurance VP in the Mercedes-Benz production unit in Tuscaloosa, United States. He previously held management positions in assembly and logistics in the Tuscaloosa and Sindelfingen locations.

Star Transmission was set up in 2001, as a Romanian-German joint-venture. In 2013, Daimler became the sole shareholder of Star Transmission Cugir and opened an assembly base, Star Assembly Sebes.

