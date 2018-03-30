Romania’s former PM Dacian Ciolos registers new political party

Former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, who led the technocrat government in 2016, has registered in court the new political party Miscarea Romania Impreuna – RO+ (The Romania Together Movement).

The new party is separate from the Platforma Romania 100 civic movement Ciolos launched last year.

In the coming months, the new party will start preparing for the future elections, according to information posted on its website. Thus, its founders are currently looking for volunteers and supporters who can help with this new political project.

“It will be an ambitious and risky attempt, especially since people have big expectations. We want to inspire people who think Romania deserves a new political class. A political class with zero tolerance for corruption, nepotism and insincerity,” Dacian Ciolos said, cited on the new political party’s website.

Meanwhile, Vlad Voiculescu, the former health minister in the government led by Dacian Ciolos and a founding member of the new political party, announced at local radio station Rock FM that he would run in the future local elections, in 2020, for mayor of Bucharest, local Adevarul reported.

Former Romanian PM launches new political party this year

Irina Marica, [email protected]