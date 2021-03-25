Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:13
Business

Renault’s Romanian car plant Dacia to operate intermittently in April

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French group Renault announced another seven outage days at its Dacia car plant in Romania in April, after the lack of electronic components has caused similar interruptions since February. About 15,000 people work in the plant, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The company makes every effort to limit the impact [of the semiconductors crisis] on production. It is estimated that the peak of this deficit of electronic components could be in the second quarter. The Group's latest estimate, globally, taking into account a production recovery in the second half, assesses the risk of approximately 100,000 vehicles for the current year," announced Dacia.

According to the company, since the beginning of this crisis, it has been working closely with suppliers to limit the impact as much as possible.

"We have organized a crisis cell led by the Supply Chain and Procurement departments, with daily meetings, to implement all the appropriate actions. This crisis may lead to the temporary closure, on certain days, of the activity in the Group's plants."

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:13
Business

Renault’s Romanian car plant Dacia to operate intermittently in April

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French group Renault announced another seven outage days at its Dacia car plant in Romania in April, after the lack of electronic components has caused similar interruptions since February. About 15,000 people work in the plant, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The company makes every effort to limit the impact [of the semiconductors crisis] on production. It is estimated that the peak of this deficit of electronic components could be in the second quarter. The Group's latest estimate, globally, taking into account a production recovery in the second half, assesses the risk of approximately 100,000 vehicles for the current year," announced Dacia.

According to the company, since the beginning of this crisis, it has been working closely with suppliers to limit the impact as much as possible.

"We have organized a crisis cell led by the Supply Chain and Procurement departments, with daily meetings, to implement all the appropriate actions. This crisis may lead to the temporary closure, on certain days, of the activity in the Group's plants."

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends