Renault’s Romanian car plant Dacia to operate intermittently in April

French group Renault announced another seven outage days at its Dacia car plant in Romania in April, after the lack of electronic components has caused similar interruptions since February. About 15,000 people work in the plant, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The company makes every effort to limit the impact [of the semiconductors crisis] on production. It is estimated that the peak of this deficit of electronic components could be in the second quarter. The Group's latest estimate, globally, taking into account a production recovery in the second half, assesses the risk of approximately 100,000 vehicles for the current year," announced Dacia.

According to the company, since the beginning of this crisis, it has been working closely with suppliers to limit the impact as much as possible.

"We have organized a crisis cell led by the Supply Chain and Procurement departments, with daily meetings, to implement all the appropriate actions. This crisis may lead to the temporary closure, on certain days, of the activity in the Group's plants."

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]