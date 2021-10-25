Dacia delivers its models without central locking as it lacks microchips

Romanian automobile producer Dacia will deliver its Duster SUV model without central locking, at least on the French market, according to the French publication L'Argus quoted by Profit.ro.

Romanian media reports that the Sandero model is also delivered in a version without central locking - which can be fitted later when the components are supplied.

Other major problems that cannot be settled easily are related to the air conditioning compressors, supplied by Marelli, Bosch and Continental, without which the cars cannot be delivered. There have also been problems with the airbag control units.

Dacia was forced to stop production this year for about 30 days, losing several hundred million euros of sales.

The other car plant in Romania, Ford, also had to stop production repeatedly or reduce trade at the plant, due to the semiconductor crisis.

