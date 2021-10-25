Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:03
Business

Dacia delivers its models without central locking as it lacks microchips

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian automobile producer Dacia will deliver its Duster SUV model without central locking, at least on the French market, according to the French publication L'Argus quoted by Profit.ro.

Romanian media reports that the Sandero model is also delivered in a version without central locking - which can be fitted later when the components are supplied.

Other major problems that cannot be settled easily are related to the air conditioning compressors, supplied by Marelli, Bosch and Continental, without which the cars cannot be delivered. There have also been problems with the airbag control units.

Dacia was forced to stop production this year for about 30 days, losing several hundred million euros of sales.

The other car plant in Romania, Ford, also had to stop production repeatedly or reduce trade at the plant, due to the semiconductor crisis.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:03
Business

Dacia delivers its models without central locking as it lacks microchips

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian automobile producer Dacia will deliver its Duster SUV model without central locking, at least on the French market, according to the French publication L'Argus quoted by Profit.ro.

Romanian media reports that the Sandero model is also delivered in a version without central locking - which can be fitted later when the components are supplied.

Other major problems that cannot be settled easily are related to the air conditioning compressors, supplied by Marelli, Bosch and Continental, without which the cars cannot be delivered. There have also been problems with the airbag control units.

Dacia was forced to stop production this year for about 30 days, losing several hundred million euros of sales.

The other car plant in Romania, Ford, also had to stop production repeatedly or reduce trade at the plant, due to the semiconductor crisis.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks