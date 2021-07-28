Dacia car plant in Romania faces microchip shortage again

The Romanian car industry continues to be affected by global supply problems related to the lack of semiconductors. Dacia announced that it interrupted production in Mioveni for three days due to the lack of electronic components.

However, Ford's plant in Craiova returned to normal functioning capacity and is among the group's factories with the fewest problems related to microchips.

"The lack of electronic components continues to affect the car industry, including Dacia. We make every effort to limit the impact on production and work at a steady pace with our suppliers. […] However, the activity of the Vehicle plant in Mioveni is interrupted on July 26, 27 and 28," the company's representatives said in a message sent to Economedia.

The production of Dacia's plant in Mioveni was also stopped in February (twice), March, and April, for a few days, due to the global semiconductor crisis. At that time, Dacia blamed the "shortage of electronic components from certain suppliers."

Dacia plant had eight days of technical unemployment in April, after five days without production in February and March, also due to the lack of electrical components.

The lack of semiconductors cost Dacia in February-April the production of 16,900 cars worth over EUR 250 mln market value, taking into account a price of EUR 15,000 including VAT.

(Photo source: the company)