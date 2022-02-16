Romanian consultancy firm: demand for industrial and logistic spaces exceeded 1 mln sqm in 2021

The demand for industrial spaces [including the logistic segment] exceeded the threshold of 1 mln square meters in 2021, for the first time in history, according to the real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The rental activity was fueled by new contracts, which accounted for 80% (802,000 square meters) of the traded area, the firm stressed.

The pandemic-resilient logistics market benefited from changes in the consumption patterns during this period, the company's experts explained.

Companies have accelerated plans to lease industrial and logistics space in the last quarter, contracting a record level of 441,000 square meters, representing 44% of the area traded in 2021.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)