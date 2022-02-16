Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 09:08
Real Estate

Romanian consultancy firm: demand for industrial and logistic spaces exceeded 1 mln sqm in 2021

16 February 2022
The demand for industrial spaces [including the logistic segment] exceeded the threshold of 1 mln square meters in 2021, for the first time in history, according to the real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The rental activity was fueled by new contracts, which accounted for 80% (802,000 square meters) of the traded area, the firm stressed.

The pandemic-resilient logistics market benefited from changes in the consumption patterns during this period, the company's experts explained.

"Not only has the local logistics sector shown resilience during the pandemic, but it has continued to benefit from changes in consumer and business behaviour in response to the health crisis. Thus, the demand for industrial space exceeded 1 million square meters in 2021 for the first time in history, the rental activity being fueled by new contracts, which accounted for 80% (802,000 square meters) of the traded area," shows the data of the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Companies have accelerated plans to lease industrial and logistics space in the last quarter, contracting a record level of 441,000 square meters, representing 44% of the area traded in 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
