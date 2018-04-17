CTP starts work on its second logistics park in Cluj

CTP, one of the biggest logistics developers in Romania and Eastern Europe, has started work on the CTPark Cluj II, its second logistics park near the city of Cluj-Napoca.

The park is located in Floresti and will have a leasable area of 30,000 sqm. It will be delivered in three stages and should be completed by the end of this year, according to CTP.

The first phase, comprising 8,000 sqm of warehouses, will be completed in August and has already been leased by one of CTP’s strategic clients. The next two phases, of 11,000 sqm each, will be available for lease by future clients.

“The western part of the country, and Cluj County in particular, is developing fast economically. The demand for industrial and logistics space is at one of the highest levels we have seen in recent years, so CTP is adapting in order to meet the needs of its existing and future tenants,” said Emanoil Dascălu, Construction Director of CTP Romania.

CTP owns another logistics park near the Cluj-Napoca airport, namely CTPark Cluj I. The 33,500-sqm property is fully leased to retailer Profi.

