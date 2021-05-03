Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 08:17
Real Estate

Biggest logistics space owner in RO prepares listing on Euronext Amsterdam

05 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch-Czech group CTP, the biggest owner of logistics spaces in Romania, plans to raise between EUR 800 mln and EUR 1 bln through an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam.

CTP is a top five European logistics property company and CEE’s largest logistics property owner-developer based on gross lettable area, with about 6 million sqm, of which some 1.25 million sqm in Romania.

The company aims to reach 7.5 million sqm GLA by the end of 2021 and more than 10 million sqm by the end of 2023. Since October 2020, CTP has raised more than EUR 1.5 bln through green bond issues.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 08:17
Real Estate

Biggest logistics space owner in RO prepares listing on Euronext Amsterdam

05 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch-Czech group CTP, the biggest owner of logistics spaces in Romania, plans to raise between EUR 800 mln and EUR 1 bln through an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam.

CTP is a top five European logistics property company and CEE’s largest logistics property owner-developer based on gross lettable area, with about 6 million sqm, of which some 1.25 million sqm in Romania.

The company aims to reach 7.5 million sqm GLA by the end of 2021 and more than 10 million sqm by the end of 2023. Since October 2020, CTP has raised more than EUR 1.5 bln through green bond issues.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks
02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices