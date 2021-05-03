Biggest logistics space owner in RO prepares listing on Euronext Amsterdam

Dutch-Czech group CTP, the biggest owner of logistics spaces in Romania, plans to raise between EUR 800 mln and EUR 1 bln through an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam.

CTP is a top five European logistics property company and CEE’s largest logistics property owner-developer based on gross lettable area, with about 6 million sqm, of which some 1.25 million sqm in Romania.

The company aims to reach 7.5 million sqm GLA by the end of 2021 and more than 10 million sqm by the end of 2023. Since October 2020, CTP has raised more than EUR 1.5 bln through green bond issues.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]