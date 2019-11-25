Romanian conductor nominated for 2020 Grammy Awards

Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru is among the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards, in the classical music category.

The album that includes works by Wynton Marsalis – the concerto in D major for violin and orchestra and the Fiddle Suite - received two nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo and Best Contemporary Classical Composition sections, local Romania-muzical.ro reported. The interpreters of these recordings are violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra, led by the best-rated Romanian conductor of the moment, Cristian Macelaru.

The complete list of nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards is available here.

Earlier this month, Cristian Macelaru has been appointed music director of Orchestre National de France (ONF), the Paris-based symphony orchestra established in 1934. He is to start his four-year mandate in 2021.

The Romanian conductor currently serves as music director of the WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne (WDR Sinfonieorchester Köln), a German radio orchestra based in Cologne.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Macelaru)