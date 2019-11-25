Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 13:07
Culture
Romanian conductor nominated for 2020 Grammy Awards
25 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru is among the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards, in the classical music category.

The album that includes works by Wynton Marsalis – the concerto in D major for violin and orchestra and the Fiddle Suite - received two nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo and Best Contemporary Classical Composition sections, local Romania-muzical.ro reported. The interpreters of these recordings are violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra, led by the best-rated Romanian conductor of the moment, Cristian Macelaru.

The complete list of nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards is available here.

Earlier this month, Cristian Macelaru has been appointed music director of Orchestre National de France (ONF), the Paris-based symphony orchestra established in 1934. He is to start his four-year mandate in 2021.

The Romanian conductor currently serves as music director of the WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne (WDR Sinfonieorchester Köln), a German radio orchestra based in Cologne.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Macelaru)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 13:07
Culture
Romanian conductor nominated for 2020 Grammy Awards
25 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru is among the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards, in the classical music category.

The album that includes works by Wynton Marsalis – the concerto in D major for violin and orchestra and the Fiddle Suite - received two nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo and Best Contemporary Classical Composition sections, local Romania-muzical.ro reported. The interpreters of these recordings are violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra, led by the best-rated Romanian conductor of the moment, Cristian Macelaru.

The complete list of nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards is available here.

Earlier this month, Cristian Macelaru has been appointed music director of Orchestre National de France (ONF), the Paris-based symphony orchestra established in 1934. He is to start his four-year mandate in 2021.

The Romanian conductor currently serves as music director of the WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne (WDR Sinfonieorchester Köln), a German radio orchestra based in Cologne.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Macelaru)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria
22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics
22 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Close to one million voters in Diaspora; Romanians abroad use vote to share feelings for homeland
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s anti-graft prosecutors deny media reports about calling president’s opponent to questioning just before second election round

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40