Covid-19 facilities for energy and gas bills in Romania to be phased off

The Romanian Government ponders phasing off the facility that allows companies and households to defer their electricity and natural gas bills during the state of alert, as the suppliers have already accumulated unsustainable volumes of receivables.

The end-users that accumulated unpaid bills during the state of alert will be given a 90-day period to settle their debt, and only afterwards the suppliers will be entitled to suspend their deliveries.

The facility, passed under the emergency ordinance (OUG) 70/2020, issued on May 15 last year, prevents the energy suppliers from suspending their deliveries under any circumstance that would have otherwise allowed such a decision - including in case the end-users fail to pay their bills - during the state of alert.

The total volume of unpaid bills accumulated during the state of alert reached RON 250 mln (EUTR 50 mln) at the end of May 2021, according to Profit.ro quoting the draft Government decision on the termination of the facility.

