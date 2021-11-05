Romania’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 50,000

Romania’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 50,000 mark on Friday, November 5, as the country is still battling the fourth wave of the pandemic. A total of 483 COVID-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 50,087.

According to the official report released on November 5, 433 of the 483 COVID-19 patients who passed away in the 24-period were unvaccinated.

A total of 8,268 new cases of infection were confirmed in the past 24 hours out of 57,801 tests (RT-PCR and rapid tests). The highest number of daily cases was recorded in Bucharest (almost 1,000), where the 14-day incidence rate now stands at 11.61 cases per thousand inhabitants.

In total, more than 1.69 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in Romania by November 5, and about 1.46 million patients have recovered.

According to the same report, a total of 19,013 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Romania, and 1,877 of them are treated in intensive care (ATI) units. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 354 are minors, and 31 of them are admitted to ATI.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)