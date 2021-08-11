Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 14:11
Romania reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since end-May

11 August 2021
Romania reported 326 Covid-19 cases on August 11, the highest daily count since the end of May.

It is the second day with more than 300 cases since the end of May, and the highest daily number since May 28, when 321 cases were reported. The number of daily Covid-19 cases has been increasing in the country over the past two weeks, after remaining below 100 at the end of June and the first part of July. 

Most cases were reported in Bucharest (58), and the counties of Cluj (15), Iași (14), Bistrița-Năsăud and Suceava (13 each).

The cases reported on Wednesday bring the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,085,738. Of these, 1,048,947 patients have recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, eight patients with Covid-19 died, bringing the total death toll in the country to 34,331. Of those who passed away, one was in the 20-29 age group, one in the 30-39 group, one in the 40-49 group, one in the 60-69, and four in the 70-79 age group. Seven of them had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 710 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals in the country, 96 of them to intensive care units.

During the past 24 hours, 29,302 tests were carried out: 13,814 RT-PCR tests and 15,488 rapid tests.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

Editor's picks