COVID-19 incidence drops below 1.5 in Bucharest as vaccination rate hits 40%

The COVID-19 vaccination rate for the population over 16 reached 40% in Bucharest. Cluj county is second, with over 35% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, followed by Brasov county with almost 29%, announced on Tuesday the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita.

He explained that the vaccination coverage rate is calculated according to the resident population, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Thus, Bucharest has a vaccination coverage rate of 33.8% of the total resident population and 40% of the population over 16 years.

"It is a good enough rate and at least partially explains the favorable evolution of the epidemic," said Gheorghita, quoted by G4media.ro.

The COVID-19 incidence rate in the capital city fell below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants and reached 1.49 on Tuesday, May 10, according to the Bucharest Public Health Directorate. Relaxation measures are likely to follow.

Bucharest prefect Alin Stoica said that the authorities would wait 48 hours to see that the decreasing trend is maintained, and if it is maintained, the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations will be convened to lift some restrictions. Thus, restaurants and theaters can be opened at a capacity of 50%, compared to 30%, as it is today.

On May 2, the Bucharest Emergency Situations Committee decided to reopen theaters, cinemas, restaurants, and cafes at a capacity of 30%.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)