Cost of manufacturing Paracetamol up 278% in Romania, producers say

PRIMER, the union representing the 19 most important drug production sites in Romania, says that the national pharmaceutical industry may need to stop the local production of certain drugs due to the high cost of materials and energy.

PRIMER representatives say that the costs involved in producing certain drugs have risen by up to 300% relative to the previous year. The price of prime materials and materials used in the production of drugs, not to mention utilities, has seen some of the biggest increases.

Among the drugs with much higher production costs are Paracetamol (278% cost increase), Carbamazepine (197%), and Phytonadione (110%). The first is a medication used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain and was regularly prescribed to patients infected with Covid-19.

Some drug components have been subjected to even bigger price hikes. Gum Arabic, or acacia gum, for example, is 1,570% more expensive than last year. The compound is used as a demulcent in wound-healing preparations and as a food supplement for those with high cholesterol or diabetes, despite mixed scientific evidence regarding its efficacy.

Aside from pricier drug components, the Romanian pharmaceutical industry also has to content with higher energy costs. Electricity-related costs have risen three-fold, while the price of natural gas has also seen hikes totaling 258%, according to the PRIMER press release.

The union asks the government to intervene and revisit the way in which drugs are priced.

