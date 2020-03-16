NGOs, businesses in Romania join fight against coronavirus with fundraising campaigns, donations

Several non-profit organizations (NGOs) and foundations in Romania have decided to join the fight against the novel coronavirus and raise funds for the local healthcare system. Meanwhile, several businesses joined the cause with donations or free services.

Save the Children Romania announced the opening of an emergency fund for the immediate support of the medical system, with a focus on the emergency care sections for children, maternity and newborn intensive care units. Donations can be made here.

Local NGO Daruieste Viata, which is currently building a hospital in Bucharest through private donations, also announced that all the donations collected starting March 11 would be directed to the fight against coronavirus and to supporting the healthcare system. Donations can be made here. Mastercard has already joined the initiative and has donated EUR 100,000, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

The Zi de Bine Association, curator of social causes, also announced that it has started a fundraising campaign for the hospital in Brasov, so that the medical unit can provide care to the people infected with COVID-19. Those who want to help can send a SMS at 8862 with the message ‘SUS’ (one text message equals a donation of EUR 4). Donations can also be made by bank transfer. Further details are available here.

The Romanian Red Cross (Crucea Rosie Romana) also joined the fight against coronavirus. It helps people who are in self-isolation with food and hygiene products, and it also launched a national information and awareness campaign for the population to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Romania.

Globalworth Foundation announced that it donated EUR 200,000 to the Romanian Red Cross, money that will be used for medical equipment and supplies, and to provide logistical, human and material support to strengthen Romania’s fight against the novel coronavirus. The medical equipment will go to the Matei Balș National Institute, the largest medical institution for infectious diseases in the country.

Meanwhile, local businessman Marian Alecu, the man who brought McDonald's to Romania, announced that he would donate 5% of his companies’ turnover for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, local Ziare.com reported. The 5% will be calculated from the turnover reported in March and April, and the money will go to the Ministry of Health.

Local software company SmartBill also donated EUR 35,000 to the Sibiu Hospital. The amount was collected exclusively from SmartBill funds and from employees, who donated part of their salaries to this cause, local Wall-street.ro informed.

Also, local winemaker Cotnari donated RON 50,000 to the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi, for the purchase of sanitary materials, masks and disinfectants, according to Ziaruldeiasi.ro. Meanwhile, Transavia announced that it would provide COVID-19 testing equipment and auxiliary medical items to the Alba County Hospital, Alba24.ro said.

Local payment app Pago, which helps users pay their bills online and in a centralized manner, also became completely free for users, for at least 30 days, starting March 12. This way, people can avoid crowds and payments using cash, which could help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In addition, XVision, a medical platform that uses AI to interpret pulmonary x-rays, invited all doctors in Romania to use its x-ray analysis app for free to examine patients' lungs, local Startupcafe.ro reported.

(Photo source: ID 33730297 © Photopal604/Dreamstime.com)