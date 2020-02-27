Romania opens coronavirus hotline

Those who wish to learn more about the coronavirus infection prevention measures can call, starting today, February 27, the dedicated hotline set up by the Romanian authorities.

The line 0800800358 is open daily, from 08:00 to 23:00. Those who call the number can learn more about the symptoms and ways to prevent contagion with the novel Covid-19 coronavirus.

Those who think they might have contracted the virus need to call 112, the authorities have advised.

Only one case of a coronavirus infection has been confirmed so far in Romania. The man who contracted the virus has been transported to Bucharest and admitted to the Prof.Dr. Matei Balș Institute for Infectious Disease. His state is good and he does not have symptoms such as a fever or a cough. He has been placed under isolation and is being monitored by medical staff.

A total of 99 people are currently quarantined in Romania and 5,667 people are monitored at their homes.

In the past 24 hours, there were 163 calls to the emergency number 112 concerning the coronavirus. Of these, 59 calls were made from Bucharest.

(Photo: Sutthinon Sanyakup | Dreamstime.com)