Romania sees more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, high positivity rate

Romania reported 2,844 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of only 8,709 tests, according to the official daily report released on Monday, October 26. This represents a share of positive tests of 32.6%.

Bucharest recorded 520 new cases of coronavirus infection in 24 hours. Next were the counties of Timis - 263, Cluj - 199, and Maramures - 181.

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days reached 3.51 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the county of Cluj, 3.75 in Alba county, 3.33 in the county of Harghita, 3.16 in Salaj county, and 3.02 in Timis county. This means that these areas have entered the red scenario.

More than 3.06 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 8,709 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 212,492 on Monday.

Almost 152,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 6,470, with 79 new victims in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 823 on Monday. In total, 10,726 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 25,781 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 9,963 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 54,855 people are under quarantine at home, and 51 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)