Coronavirus in Romania: 165 new cases and 288 patients declared cured in 24 hours

The Romanian authorities have confirmed a total of 18,594 cases of coronavirus by Wednesday, May 27, according to the official daily report released at 13:00.

A total of 165 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and 288 patients were declared cured in the last 24 hours, the same report revealed. The total number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 thus increased to 12,162.

The death toll has also risen to 1,219. At this time, 198 confirmed patients are admitted to intensive care units.

More than 397,500 tests were processed nationwide by May 27.

About 5,000 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 82.600 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

In the last 24 hours, 402 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 1,093 to the special number 0800.800.358, where people can call to find out information about the coronavirus pandemic.

