Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed cases nears 12,000

More than 360 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,978, according to the official report released on Wednesday, April 29, at 13:00.

The county of Suceava reported most cases of COVID-19 infection – 2,733, followed by Bucharest – 1,255, and the counties of Arad – 550, Hunedoara – 492, and Neamt – 461.

More than 3,500 confirmed patients were declared cured so far, the same report said. Meanwhile, the death toll has also risen to 675.

A total of 247 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

By April 29, almost 167,000 tests were processed nationwide.

Throughout Romania, 12,042 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while some 22,690 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,205 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,247). Since the start of the pandemic, 88 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus, while 21 were declared cured.

