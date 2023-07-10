Macro

MEP Cretu says Romania has not yet launched projects under 2021-2027 EU budget

10 July 2023

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Corina Cretu draws attention to the fact that Romania has not used European funds under the financial framework 2021-2027.

Regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the MEP explained that Romania is at the level of the European average in terms of money disbursed but among the last of the European countries in terms of funds actually spent.

"We have EUR 80 bln [budget], and EUR 210 mln was actually spent. The projects under 2021-2027 MFF were not launched, nobody talks about it anymore. We are in 2023. When I was commissioner, journalists asked me about the absorption rate every day. Now nobody says it's zero [for MFF] 2021-2027. The projects were not launched. I understand from the Commission that there are some suspicions about the Managing Authorities, which is why payments have not started. Conflicts of interest... I don't know, these things need to be clarified, and I think the government must do this," Corina Cretu told Prima News on July 9, according to News.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Corina Cretu)

1

