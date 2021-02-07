Continental to produce in Romania tires for Ford's electric model

Continental Group supplies tires for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car produced by the American manufacturer in the United States, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

The German group delivers to Ford its PremiumContact 6 tire model produced in the factory in Timişoara.

The tires are intended for cars produced by Ford for the European market.

"There is no single tire for all-electric vehicles. Rather, we have been working for over a decade to develop our existing portfolio further so that it meets the requirements of all-electric vehicles and at the same time can reduce combustion vehicle emissions," said Andreas Schlenke, tire developer at Continental.

In June, the German company Dräxlmaier announced a plan to invest EUR 200 mln in a factory in Timișoara, in the next six years, where it wants to produce batteries for electric cars, the mayor of the city, Dominic Fritz, announced.

(Photo: Continental.com/press photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com