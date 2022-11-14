Continental completes EUR 40 mln expansion of its Timisoara plant

German producer of solutions for the automotive industry Continental announced that it completed the third expansion of the electronic components factory in Timișoara, western Romania, with an investment value of approximately EUR 40 mln.

The new investment will increase the production area by more than 60%. The expansion will facilitate the expansion of the range of products.

"Our customers seek innovative products to differentiate themselves on the market. Our megafactory in Timișoara gives us a competitive edge in the production of complex display solutions," explained Lucian Mărgineanu, director of the Timișoara production unit.

The factory capitalises on its proximity to the R&D centre developed by Continental group in Timisoara.

"We take advantage of the presence in the same place of the R&D centre and create synergies that lead to a sustainable development of the company, to innovation and to new ideas put into practice to shape the future of the automotive industry", said Dr Christian von Albrichsfeld, Head of Country Continental Romania.

Continental owns six production units and four engineering centres in Romania, in Timisoara, Sibiu, Carei, Nădab and Iasi. The company has a tire distribution center in Bucharest.

At the end of 2021, Continental employed 17,500 in Romania, of which over a third were engineers and computer scientists.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Continental.com)