Contemporary dance season ongoing in Bucharest

The National Dance Center in Bucharest (CNDB) Contemporary Dance Season takes place until November 5 in the capital.

The event includes several dance performances, debates and performative actions.

Among the artists whose work is shown in the event are Mihaela Dancs, Andreea David, Cristian Nanculescu, Andreea Novac, Farid Fairuz, Simona Deaconescu, Alexandra Pirici, Paul Dunca, Ioana Marchidan, Gabriela and Cristian Fierbinţeanu. Among them, Alexandra Pirici has been invited to dedicated biennials in Venice and Berlin, or at the Tate Modern in London and the Skulptur Projekte Münster.

A special guest at the event is the French performance Tordre by Rachid Ouramdane. It is scheduled for November 2, starting 20:00 at the National Theater in Bucharest.

The full program of the Contemporary Dance Season can be checked here.

Tickets are available at kompostor.ro or at the ticket office of the performance venues.

(Photo source: Centrul Naţional al Dansului Bucureşti Facebook Page)

