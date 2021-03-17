Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Real Estate

Romanian constructors start year slowly after robust growth in 2020

17 March 2021
Romania's construction works volume decreased in January by 3.6% compared to the same month of 2020, a negative performance that comes after double-digit growth rates last year.

January is typically a slow month for the construction sector, but this year one can't blame the weather, which was fine, for the disappointing performance.

The volume of civil engineering works rose by 17% year-on-year, and it is already (in seasonally adjusted terms) nearly 12% above the pre-crisis level in February 2020.

Overall, the construction works index is just under the pre-crisis level (-0.1%), but this is thanks to the Government's projects.

The residential segment's works lag nearly 16% behind pre-crisis level and those in the non-residential segment - by nearly 23%.

However, the non-residential sector thrived last year amid a robust outlook of the industrial and logistic segment. Meanwhile, the residential segment has been growing selectively in first-tier cities and particularly in Bucharest while failing to grow at a national level as it had already recovered earlier and reached saturation. 

(Photo source: Somporn Suebhait/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
