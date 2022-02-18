Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Real Estate

Construction works in Romania shrink by 0.6% in 2021 despite active residential segment

18 February 2022
The volume of construction works in Romania decreased last year by 0.6% compared to 2020, despite the robust 28% advance of the residential buildings segment, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The volume of works on non-residential buildings (a rather heterogeneous segment including industrial logistics but also commercial projects) contracted by 11.4%, while the volume of civil engineering works (depending on Government financing) lost 6.2% as well.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the annual dynamics of the constructions activity was negative (-2.4% YoY) for the second quarter of the year after the 7.9% YoY plunge in Q3.

The annual dynamics for the three market segments was pretty similar to that seen for the whole year: that of the residential buildings segment soared by 28.5% YoY, the volume of works on non-residential buildings plunged by 15.5%, while the civil engineering segment lost 6.3% YoY.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the activity in the fourth quarter of last year was not as weak as that in Q3: it strengthened by 2.2% QoQ - insufficient to offset the 10.6% QoQ plunge that took place in Q3.

(Photo source: Bogdan Hoda/Dreamstime.com)

