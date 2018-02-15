Construction work goes down by 5.4% in Romania in 2017 on infrastructure

The volume of construction work in Romania declined by 5.4% in 2017 compared to 2016 despite a 70% increase on the residential segment, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The engineering work, which mainly includes infrastructure projects, went down by 21.3% last year and the non-residential buildings segment also dropped by 13.6%.

By structure elements, there were drops in maintenance and current repair work (-24.6%) and in capital repair work (-17.7%) while the new construction work increased by 4.9%.

In December, the volume of construction work increased by 8% in gross terms and 5.6% in seasonally adjusted terms over the same month of 2016 due to the mild weather.

