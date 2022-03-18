Constanta, the largest port on the Black Sea, which handles 67 million tonnes of goods annually, has been overloaded with containers since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

There are so many ships that there is a waiting list for the ships waiting off the Romanian coast.

Most of the ships, loaded with food and other goods, had to reach Odessa, an area surrounded by the Russian navy, according to international analysts quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

Stacks of containers, 13-meter high, have now appeared on the platform of the Port of Constanta. Containers contain clothes, frozen fruits and vegetables, seafood, electronics, but also lumber.

Some goods were supposed to arrive in Ukraine, but satellite monitoring by a site specializing in tracking ships around the world shows that the Ukrainian port of Odesa is bypassed by all merchant ships.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)