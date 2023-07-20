Events

Constanța hosts outdoor film screenings end-July

20 July 2023

Filme în aer liber, a caravan program screening films outdoors, is scheduled to hold a new edition in Constanța, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, between July 25th and July 30th.

Among the films to be screened are John Crowley’s Brooklyn, Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, Autumn de Wilde’s Emma, Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, and the animation Anastasia, by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman.

The screenings take place at Parcul Tăbăcăriei, from Tuesday to Sunday, starting at 20:45.

Besides films, the audience can also attend percussion, pantomime, and stage magic performances.

Entrance to the screenings is free, within the available seating. More on the program here.

(Photo - snapshot from Emma, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Filme în aer liber, a caravan program screening films outdoors, is scheduled to hold a new edition in Constanța, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, between July 25th and July 30th.

Among the films to be screened are John Crowley's Brooklyn, Martin Scorsese's Hugo, Autumn de Wilde's Emma, Xavier Giannoli's Lost Illusions, Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, and the animation Anastasia, by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman.

The screenings take place at Parcul Tăbăcăriei, from Tuesday to Sunday, starting at 20:45.

Besides films, the audience can also attend percussion, pantomime, and stage magic performances.

Entrance to the screenings is free, within the available seating. More on the program here.

(Photo - snapshot from Emma, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

