Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 08:07
Business

Eight companies vie for Romania's EUR 500 mln microchip program

07 March 2022
Eight companies active in Romania have qualified, following a pre-selection, in a program worth EUR 500 million financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to develop microelectronics in Romania, respectively for the research and production of chips and semiconductors.

Among these companies are big international groups from the automotive industry and semiconductors, such as Bosch, Continental or NXP, as well as companies that were either registered this year or have no activity, according to Economedia.ro.

Almost 50 applications were initially submitted for accessing funds, but only eight companies were selected, along with 34 potential indirect beneficiaries, qualified as partners of these companies.

The selected applications have been sent to the European Commission, which will evaluate them, and any requests for clarification will be made through the Ministry of Economy.

(Photo: Phakorn Kasikij/ Dreamstime)

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
