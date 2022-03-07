Eight companies vie for Romania’s EUR 500 mln microchip program

Eight companies active in Romania have qualified, following a pre-selection, in a program worth EUR 500 million financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to develop microelectronics in Romania, respectively for the research and production of chips and semiconductors.

Among these companies are big international groups from the automotive industry and semiconductors, such as Bosch, Continental or NXP, as well as companies that were either registered this year or have no activity, according to Economedia.ro.

Almost 50 applications were initially submitted for accessing funds, but only eight companies were selected, along with 34 potential indirect beneficiaries, qualified as partners of these companies.

The selected applications have been sent to the European Commission, which will evaluate them, and any requests for clarification will be made through the Ministry of Economy.

(Photo: Phakorn Kasikij/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com