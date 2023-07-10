Real Estate

Colliers: logistics and industrial remains most dynamic real estate sector in Romania

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s modern industrial and logistics facilities stock reached 6.3 million square meters at the end of last year, 11% up y/y and the third largest I&L market among 12 of the biggest CEE economies, according to Colliers’ latest regional report.

Developers have another 650,000 square meters of modern I&L under construction, according to the report.

“The limited supply allows the stock to grow sustainably by about 10% per year in the medium term, assuming no major economic corrections, though faster growth spurts are possible and likely in certain years,” according to Victor Coșconel, Head of Leasing / Office & Industrial Agencies at Colliers.

In addition to the undersupply that Romania had relative to the economy’s fast pace of growth, Colliers consultants also attribute the strong growth of the market to the fact that Romania is seen as a regional distribution hub by companies targeting the SouthEastern part of Europe, with a few even setting up a dealership to target larger areas. Re-shoring/friend-shoring are also starting to prop up demand.

The consultancy firm points to the growth potential of the regional cities (compared to Bucharest and several other industrial centres) based on the ratios in peer countries Poland and the Czech Republic, where the shares of the I&L market in the capital cities are close to the capital cities’ shares in the GDP.

In Romania, Bucharest and other industry-intensive regions, such as Transylvania or Prahova and Dolj, account for the bulk of the modern industrial & logistics (I&L) stock.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Colliers: logistics and industrial remains most dynamic real estate sector in Romania

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s modern industrial and logistics facilities stock reached 6.3 million square meters at the end of last year, 11% up y/y and the third largest I&L market among 12 of the biggest CEE economies, according to Colliers’ latest regional report.

Developers have another 650,000 square meters of modern I&L under construction, according to the report.

“The limited supply allows the stock to grow sustainably by about 10% per year in the medium term, assuming no major economic corrections, though faster growth spurts are possible and likely in certain years,” according to Victor Coșconel, Head of Leasing / Office & Industrial Agencies at Colliers.

In addition to the undersupply that Romania had relative to the economy’s fast pace of growth, Colliers consultants also attribute the strong growth of the market to the fact that Romania is seen as a regional distribution hub by companies targeting the SouthEastern part of Europe, with a few even setting up a dealership to target larger areas. Re-shoring/friend-shoring are also starting to prop up demand.

The consultancy firm points to the growth potential of the regional cities (compared to Bucharest and several other industrial centres) based on the ratios in peer countries Poland and the Czech Republic, where the shares of the I&L market in the capital cities are close to the capital cities’ shares in the GDP.

In Romania, Bucharest and other industry-intensive regions, such as Transylvania or Prahova and Dolj, account for the bulk of the modern industrial & logistics (I&L) stock.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania