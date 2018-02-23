Colliers: 2018, a turning point for Romania’s real estate investment market

This year will be a turning point for the real estate investment market in Romania, especially from the perspective of the office segment, according to real estate consultancy firm Colliers.

“Whereas office buildings which changed hands from 2015 to 2017 had an average surface of 20,000 sqm, the pipeline for the next period includes projects with an average surface area of over 50,000 sqm. Therefore, the volume of investment in the office market could increase from EUR 160 million in 2017 to EUR 500 million in 2018,” according to a Colliers report.

The total volume of investment for this year is forecasted to exceed the EUR 1 billion threshold, after standing at about EUR 960 million last year, a level similar to the one registered in 2016.

“Economic growth has encouraged investors’ interest in Romania, which has led to a qualitative improvement of the market. However, the extended negotiation phase postponed some transactions for 2018,” according to the same report.

