Romanian coffee shop chain continues expansion

Local coffee shop chain Coffee 2 Go plans to open five new units this year, in Bucharest, Braila and Galati. Three of the units will be operated in franchise, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company, which currently has 30 units, 15 of which it operates directly, aims to reach a turnover of EUR 1.3 million this year. Last year, the company’s business reached EUR 1 million, up 60% compared to 2016.

The coffee shop chain was founded in 2013 by local entrepreneur Vlad Timaru.

(Photo: Coffee 2 Go Romania Facebook Page)

