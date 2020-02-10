Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:27
Business

Romanian microlearning platform gets EUR 1 mln grant from EU

02 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian platform Code of Talent, specializing in the digitization of learning and training processes through microlearning, has obtained non-reimbursable financial assistance of almost EUR 1 mln from the European Union.

The grant will finance a EUR 1.4 mln project to develop a new product generation, which will replace the existing one.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The project runs for 24 months, between August 4, 2020, and August 3, 2022.

With this funding, the Code of Talent digital platform will benefit from innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Code of Talent is a solution for training employees in companies. It can transform any content type (such as course materials, procedures) as well as business programs (such as sales campaigns, product launches) in learning and application courses based on micro-tasks (microlearning). Employees can then solve these micro-tasks on their mobile phones in 3-7 minutes.

The concept of microlearning is based on extensive scientific evidence that shows that people assimilate information easier and better when delivered in small blocks.

Microlearning is best suited for clearly defined company processes that combine learning or knowledge transfer with practical application.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]m

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:28
30 September 2020
Business
RO developer of ultrafast e-vehicle charging network in talks for EUR 5 mln financing
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:27
Business

Romanian microlearning platform gets EUR 1 mln grant from EU

02 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian platform Code of Talent, specializing in the digitization of learning and training processes through microlearning, has obtained non-reimbursable financial assistance of almost EUR 1 mln from the European Union.

The grant will finance a EUR 1.4 mln project to develop a new product generation, which will replace the existing one.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The project runs for 24 months, between August 4, 2020, and August 3, 2022.

With this funding, the Code of Talent digital platform will benefit from innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Code of Talent is a solution for training employees in companies. It can transform any content type (such as course materials, procedures) as well as business programs (such as sales campaigns, product launches) in learning and application courses based on micro-tasks (microlearning). Employees can then solve these micro-tasks on their mobile phones in 3-7 minutes.

The concept of microlearning is based on extensive scientific evidence that shows that people assimilate information easier and better when delivered in small blocks.

Microlearning is best suited for clearly defined company processes that combine learning or knowledge transfer with practical application.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]m

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:28
30 September 2020
Business
RO developer of ultrafast e-vehicle charging network in talks for EUR 5 mln financing
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 October 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider restrictions as number of new cases stays above 2,000
01 October 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment: Romania’s economy in the time of coronavirus
01 October 2020
Politics
Update: Post-election fraud scandal continues in Bucharest: Social Democrats ask for elections to be repeated
30 September 2020
Politics
Frenchwoman wins race for mayor in Bucharest's richest district after fierce battle and fraud allegations
30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
30 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Meet the six district mayors of Bucharest, the new wave in local politics
29 September 2020
Business
French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?
28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities