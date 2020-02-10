Romanian microlearning platform gets EUR 1 mln grant from EU

Romanian platform Code of Talent, specializing in the digitization of learning and training processes through microlearning, has obtained non-reimbursable financial assistance of almost EUR 1 mln from the European Union.

The grant will finance a EUR 1.4 mln project to develop a new product generation, which will replace the existing one.

The project runs for 24 months, between August 4, 2020, and August 3, 2022.

With this funding, the Code of Talent digital platform will benefit from innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Code of Talent is a solution for training employees in companies. It can transform any content type (such as course materials, procedures) as well as business programs (such as sales campaigns, product launches) in learning and application courses based on micro-tasks (microlearning). Employees can then solve these micro-tasks on their mobile phones in 3-7 minutes.

The concept of microlearning is based on extensive scientific evidence that shows that people assimilate information easier and better when delivered in small blocks.

Microlearning is best suited for clearly defined company processes that combine learning or knowledge transfer with practical application.

